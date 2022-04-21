Olomola, 24, joined the National League club in February for the rest of the season after struggling to establish himself in Graeme Lee’s plans following the January signings of Marcus Carver and Omar Bogle.

Olomola did feature in Pools’ EFL Trophy success in earlier this campaign by giving a solid account of himself in the wins over Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

But with league opportunities limited, Olomola took the chance to move back to Huish Park for the third time in his career on-loan under the condition that Pools could recall the striker should they choose to.

Hartlepool United have recalled Olufela Olomola from his loan spell with Yeovil Town. Picture by FRANK REID

And that option has now been exercised with just three games remaining of the League Two campaign owing to several injuries within the Pools squad.