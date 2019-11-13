Hartlepool United receive cash boost after FA Cup success
Progression into the second round of the FA Cup was not the only reward for Hartlepool United on Tuesday night.
Their impressive 4-1 victory over Yeovil netted the club £36,000 in prize money.
So far, the two FA Cup victories for Hartlepool have accumulated £54,750 in prize money and a win in the second round would almost double that, with an additional £54,000 on offer.
Hartlepool will play Exeter City or Cambridge United in the second round and their replay is scheduled for Tuesday 19th November.
A win in the second round would also mean a first appearance in the FA Cup third round since 2016 for Hartlepool - a game in which they were narrowly defeated 2-1 by Derby County.
Pools beat Yeovil in Dave Challinor’s first game in charge at Pools, having taken over the reigns from Antony Sweeney following a successful spell in caretaker charge.