Hartlepool United receive home draw against Chester in Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pools will face Chester – currently 17th in the National League North – with the match likely to take place on Saturday, October 14.

Victory would grant John Askew’s side passage to the first round proper in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs were familiar opponents while both were in the Football League.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have been handed a home draw in the final qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

They last met as non-league sides, however, when they twice drew 1-1 during the 2017-18 season.

Chester, who were relegated at the end of that campaign, will arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium following cup victories over Tadcaster Albion and Nantwich Town.

The winners of the tie will pocket £9,375 in prize money.