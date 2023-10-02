Hartlepool United receive home draw against Chester in Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Pools will face Chester – currently 17th in the National League North – with the match likely to take place on Saturday, October 14.
Victory would grant John Askew’s side passage to the first round proper in November.
The clubs were familiar opponents while both were in the Football League.
They last met as non-league sides, however, when they twice drew 1-1 during the 2017-18 season.
Chester, who were relegated at the end of that campaign, will arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium following cup victories over Tadcaster Albion and Nantwich Town.
The winners of the tie will pocket £9,375 in prize money.