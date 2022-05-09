Hartlepool United release season ticket prices for 2022-23 League Two campaign - everything you need to know

Pools, who have begun the search for a new manager following the sacking of Graeme Lee, secured their League Two status for another season following promotion from the National League last summer.

The club has enjoyed two successful cup runs this season in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy and have regularly seen crowds of more than 5,000 fans for home games.

Club officials have now released details of their season ticket prices for next season – with early bird prices available until the end of May. Prices will rise thereafter.

Hartlepool United's Jamie Sterry in action. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

With the pricing structure, fans who buy an early bird season ticket will pay around £14 per game for an adult priced ticket.

An early bird season ticket for an adult is £340 (£380 after early bird offer ends) and £105 for an under-18 and £70 for under-14s. Concession early bird price is £260 (rising to £295 after early bird offer ends).

A club statement read: "Hartlepool United are delighted to launch our 2022/23 season ticket campaign with our Early Bird offer on sale now until COB 31st May 2022.”

It added: “Poolies will notice a slight increase in price compared to last seasons which were priced for the National League at the time of launch (as the football club did not know which division we would be playing in), however, these still reflect a significant saving in comparison to match by match prices and the ‘Early Bird’ price remains cheaper than the standard pricing for last season with a £40 saving on 2021/22 standard pricing.

“Also new for 2022/23, after much consideration, is a change in categorisation of concessionary tickets.”

The information on the club website added: “Current season ticket holders will have until Friday, 1st July to reserve their current seat. After this point, all unsold seats will be released for general sale. All other seats are available on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.”

Pools sacked Graeme Lee ahead of the final home game of the season, a defeat to Colchester United at the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday.

The club has confirmed Michael Nelson and Anthony Sweeney are in temporary charge.

Other important information for Pools fans:

Are finance plans available this year?

The club statement read: “The club will not be offering a finance plan this season, however we do not want any fan to miss out due to financial hardship. Should you wish to discuss this further please contact the club.”

What about season tickets in the North West Corner?

The statement read: “Upper Tier North West (Block F) is currently reserved and will be released for sale in upcoming weeks.”

What is the charge for replacing a lost season ticket?