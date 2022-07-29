Pools travel to Walsall to begin the new League Two season with supporters keen to see their new side in action after 13 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer.
And the squad numbers have now been released for Paul Hartley’s side including goalkeeper Killip who holds onto his No.1 status after the arrival of player-coach Kyle Letheren.
Full-backs Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson also hold onto the No.2 and No.3 shirts respectively while Mouhamed Niang takes the No.4 shirt, previously worn by club legend Gary Liddle.
Exciting new signing Jake Hastie will wear the No.7 shirt this season while striker Josh Umerah, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone, will wear the No.9 shirt.
Callum Cooke takes the No.10 shirt, previously worn by last season’s player of the year Luke Molyneux as Pools’ latest recruit, Ellis Taylor on loan from Sunderland, takes the No.17.
And here are Pools’ squad numbers in full:
1 – Ben Killip
2 – Jamie Sterry
3 – David Ferguson
4 – Mouhamed Niang
5 – Euan Murray
6 – Mark Shelton
7 – Jake Hastie
8 – Nicky Featherstone
9 – Josh Umerah
10 – Callum Cooke
11 – Marcus Carver
12 – Joe Grey
13 – Patrick Boyes
14 – Brody Paterson
17 – Ellis Taylor
18 – Mikael Ndjoli
19 – Jack Hamilton
21 – Kyle Letheren
22 – Tom Crawford
23 – Rollin Menayese
24 – Alex Lacey
26 – Reghan Tumilty