Hartlepool United have revealed their squad numbers for the new season. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Pools travel to Walsall to begin the new League Two season with supporters keen to see their new side in action after 13 new arrivals at the Suit Direct Stadium this summer.

And the squad numbers have now been released for Paul Hartley’s side including goalkeeper Killip who holds onto his No.1 status after the arrival of player-coach Kyle Letheren.

Full-backs Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson also hold onto the No.2 and No.3 shirts respectively while Mouhamed Niang takes the No.4 shirt, previously worn by club legend Gary Liddle.

Exciting new signing Jake Hastie will wear the No.7 shirt this season while striker Josh Umerah, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Wealdstone, will wear the No.9 shirt.

Callum Cooke takes the No.10 shirt, previously worn by last season’s player of the year Luke Molyneux as Pools’ latest recruit, Ellis Taylor on loan from Sunderland, takes the No.17.

And here are Pools’ squad numbers in full:

1 – Ben Killip

2 – Jamie Sterry

3 – David Ferguson

4 – Mouhamed Niang

5 – Euan Murray

6 – Mark Shelton

7 – Jake Hastie

8 – Nicky Featherstone

9 – Josh Umerah

10 – Callum Cooke

11 – Marcus Carver

12 – Joe Grey

13 – Patrick Boyes

14 – Brody Paterson

17 – Ellis Taylor

18 – Mikael Ndjoli

19 – Jack Hamilton

21 – Kyle Letheren

22 – Tom Crawford

23 – Rollin Menayese

24 – Alex Lacey