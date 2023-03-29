Hartlepool United relegation run-in: How Crawley Town, Colchester United and Harrogate Town's key fixtures and star players compare - photo gallery
Hartlepool United have just eight games of the season remaining to avoid relegation from the Football League.
Hartlepool have made improvements under manager John Askey but they are yet to win a game under the new boss having drawn five successive fixtures.
It’s a run which now sees Pools in the bottom two – five points from safety behind both Crawley Town and Colchester United, with Harrogate Town a further point in front.
Pools are six points ahead of Rochdale, who look resigned to relegation to the National League, as the other four teams continue to battle it out to remain in League Two.
And with Crawley having played their final game in hand over Pools in their 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town, here we look at the relegation run-in, who is likely to make an impact and the key fixture remaining for all five teams at the bottom of the table.