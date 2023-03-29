Hartlepool United have just eight games of the season remaining to avoid relegation from the Football League.

Hartlepool have made improvements under manager John Askey but they are yet to win a game under the new boss having drawn five successive fixtures.

It’s a run which now sees Pools in the bottom two – five points from safety behind both Crawley Town and Colchester United, with Harrogate Town a further point in front.

Pools are six points ahead of Rochdale, who look resigned to relegation to the National League, as the other four teams continue to battle it out to remain in League Two.

And with Crawley having played their final game in hand over Pools in their 1-1 draw with Grimsby Town, here we look at the relegation run-in, who is likely to make an impact and the key fixture remaining for all five teams at the bottom of the table.

Rochdale run-in AFC Wimbledon (A), Walsall (H), Mansfield Town (A), Bradford City (H), Tranmere Rovers (H), Stockport County (A), Sutton United (H), Harrogate Town (A).

Rochdale key player - Devante Rodney Rodney is Dale's leading scorer this season with nine goals in League Two including three in his last five appearances.

Rochdale key fixture - April 10 v Mansfield Town Easter Monday could see Rochdale relegated if results were to continue going against them. They're all key for Rochdale now after sacking manager Jim Bentley. Dale are 11 points adrift and would require a remarkable turnaround to avoid dropping into the National League.

Hartlepool United run-in Swindon Town (H), Grimsby Town (A), Stevenage (H), Newport County (A), Salford City (A), Crawley Town (H), Barrow (H), Stockport County (A).