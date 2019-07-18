Hartlepool United relieved following Luke Molyneux injury boost
Hartlepool United were handed a boost on Thursday morning as the injury picked up by Luke Molyneux at York City is not as bad as first feared.
The 21-year-old winger was taken to hospital last night after being on the receiving end of a wholehearted Paddy McLaughlin challenge.
But x-rays on Molyneux’s leg showed no signs of a fracture which would have kept him out for some time.
Instead it’s looking like weeks opposed to months for the in-form youngster, much to the relief of manager Craig Hignett.
“It’s more positive news than we were expecting so that’s a relief,” he told the club website. “Luke was very sore after the game and it looked as though it could be a bad one so now we’ll just have to wait for it to settle down and hopefully he won’t be missing too long.”