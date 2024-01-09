News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United remain four points from National League relegation zone after 2-1 defeat at second-bottom AFC Fylde

Lennie Lawrence’s honeymoon period as Hartlepool United caretaker boss came to a shuddering halt as his side lost 2-1 at second-bottom AFC Fylde.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Jan 2024, 22:41 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 22:47 GMT
Pools failed to build on Saturday’s home win against Oxford City and find themselves still only four points from the National League relegation trap door.

Fylde midfield stalwart Nick Haughton opened the scoring after 17 minutes before centre-back Emmanuel Onariase’s own goal doubled their advantage three minutes later.

Home keeper Theo Richardson denied Pools midfielder Callum Cooke at full stretch as Lawrence’s side gradually improved.

Hartlepool United goalkeeper Joel Dixon is beaten for AFC Fylde's opener.Hartlepool United goalkeeper Joel Dixon is beaten for AFC Fylde's opener.
Hartlepool United goalkeeper Joel Dixon is beaten for AFC Fylde's opener.

Lawrence, in his second game in charge since John Askey’s departure, introduced new signings Tom Parkes and Courtney Duffus at half time in a bid to inspire a second-half fightback.

Yet it took a third substitute to reduce the deficit when Jake Hastie scored just moments after his 73rd-minute arrival.

Cooke then hit the bar from a free-kick just two minutes later as Pools pushed for an unlikely point.

But Fylde, managed by former Pools goalscoring midfielder Chris Beech, held on to move one place up the table and to within six points of their 16th-place visitors.

