Hartlepool United retained list confirmed: Nine players released, two placed on transfer list and two offered new deals

The two departures which will perhaps disappoint fans most are midfield pair Callum Cooke and Tom Crawford – who were both regulars during the 2023-24 season.

Striker Josh Umerah, who endured an injury-hit year after scoring 15 goals during the 2022-23 campaign, also leaves the Suit Direct Stadium.

They are joined through the exit door by Alex Lacey, Edon Pruti, Brody Paterson, Mikael Ndjoli, Jake Hastie and Chris Wreh.

Hartlepool United added in a statement on Tuesday afternoon: “The club have offered new terms to David Ferguson and Nicky Featherstone following the expiration of their contracts.”

Two other players already under contract, goalkeeper Joel Dixon and defender Manny Onariase, have been placed on the transfer list.

Another three – Dan Dodds, fellow defender Tom Parkes and midfielder Anthony Mancini – have had their deals extended.

The other members of the squad already under contract are Kieran Burton, Campbell Darcy, Louis Stephenson, Luke Waterfall, Kieran Wallace, Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe.

New manager Darren Sarll is expected to discuss the list when he meets the media for the first time on Tuesday following his weekend appointment.

A club statement added: “Nine players will be departing the Suit Direct Stadium, while seven loan players will also return to their parent clubs.

"We would like to thank those players who are leaving for their contributions and we wish them the very best for their future careers.”