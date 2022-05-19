Hartlepool United retained list: Four released plus Gary Liddle offered a new deal

The veteran defender had recently spoken about his hope of extending his stay at Pools and new terms have now been offered to him.

Liddle has cemented his legacy with Pools over two spells and has this season moved into the top 10 list of all time appearances.

Speaking last month, Liddle said: “All I’ve tried to do this season is make myself available and when I have played I’d like to think, in the most part, I’ve performed. But I’ll always be there.

Hartlepool United defender Gary Liddle. Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

“I’ll hopefully be here next season and be able to kick on again but I’m pleased I've been fit for most of the season.

“I’ve enjoyed this season. Ultimately the main things was that I wanted to help this club be in this league, not just for this season but for the coming season’s as well, and I’m pleased to have played my part in it."

Other players to be offered new terms include defender Timi Odusina, Jordan Cook, in-demand Luke Molyneux and midfielder Mark Shelton.

The club had already confirmed David Ferguson’s new deal, with Ben Killip and Joe Grey extending their stay with their options taken up.

Players currently under contract for the 2022-23 campaign include: Tom Crawford, Reagan Ogle, Omar Bogle, Neill Byrne, Marcus Carver, Nicky Featherstone, David Ferguson and Jamie Sterry.

Pools released their retained list with confirmation of four leaving.

Zaine Francis-Angol, Josh MacDonald, Olufela Olomola and Martin Smith all released.