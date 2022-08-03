David Ferguson and Mark Shelton model Hartlepool United's 2022/23 away kit. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club

The kit, as modelled by Pools defender David Ferguson and midfielder Mark Shelton, features a predominantly red shirt with a black chequered pattern down one side.

Teesside-based company Durata UK are the front of shirt sponsor for the away kit, with local charity organisation The PFC Trust on the back.

As one of the League Two club’s principal partners, Durata’s relationship with the club has grown stronger over the last 12 months and that has led to the company’s logo being moved from the back of the shirt to the front.

In a statement released by the club, John McGee, Durata’s managing director, said: “This agreement - that will see Durata on the front of the Hartlepool United away shirt - is an indication of how pleased we are with a partnership that is continuing to grow.

“We really enjoyed being part of Pools’ first season back in the Football League when we had our logo on the back of the shirt last season, so this is another step on from that.

“From our Teesside HQ, everyone at Durata is proud to be associated with local sport and to have dipped our toe into the football world with Hartlepool has left us wanting more.

“Now we can’t wait to be back at the Suit Direct Stadium to see what Paul Hartley’s squad has in store during his first season in charge for this Saturday’s first home game against AFC Wimbledon.”

Pools’ chief operating officer, Stephen Hobin, has also commented on the launch of the new away kit and has thanked Durata for maintaining a key partnership with the club.

“We are delighted to partner with Durata for the official 2022/23 away kit. We have continued the red and black from last season, however, Errea has provided a bespoke design that we hope the fans will love,” said Hobin.