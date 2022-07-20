Hartlepool United reveal new signing ahead of Blackburn Rovers friendly clash

Jack Hamilton of Livingston battles for possession with Filip Helander of Rangers FC during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at Tony Macaroni Arena on August 16, 2020 in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Willie Vass/Pool via Getty Images)

The striker, who signed before the Wednesday night friendly with Blackburn Rovers, joins on a season-long loan from Livingston, with an option to make the move permanent, the club has confirmed.

Hamilton said: "I have heard a lot about this great football club.

"I know how passionate and crazy the fans are and I can't wait to get started.

Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

"I love scoring goals and I'm looking forward to helping this team as much as I can.”

Meanwhile, Pools boss Paul Hartley, said: “He’s a good young talent.

"Someone I know we can continue to improve. We seen a lot of him in Scotland, he had some great loan spells.

"He works hard and knows where the net is."

The forwards move is subject to international clearance.

He was, however, available for the Blackburn Rovers game. He has been handed the no19 shirt at Pools.

A club statement read: “Hamilton has been registered with Livingston since beginning his professional career, spending time out on loan with Penicuik Athletic, Berwick Rangers, Alloa, Queen of the South, East Fife, and Arbroath between 2017 and 2022.

“Through his career, Hamilton has netted 37 goals in 118 appearances, and he’s previously been named as Player of the Month in Scottish League 1 and the Scottish Championship.”

It follows the loan signing of Walsall defender Rollin Menayese earlier in the week.

He joined on a season-long loan deal.

Hartley said: "He is still a young lad but he has plenty of experience in this league.

"He loves to defend but has great athleticism. He brings a strength and presence to our backline.

"We’re excited to work with Rollin as we continue to prepare for the new season."

Pools start the season away to his former club Walsall a week on Saturday.

Menayese's transfer will be subject to EFL clearance.

He has been handed shirt no23.