Hartlepool United reveal they are recruiting for an academy manager role

The club is working towards securing Category 4 Academy status and has provided an update for supporters.

They have revealed they hope the ongoing process will be finalised in the ‘coming weeks’.

And as part of the developments to the youth set-up, they have revealed they are welcoming applicants for an academy manager role – a key role leading on all aspects of running the club’s academy.

Hartlepool United.

Pools have also confirmed Ian McGuckin in the role of Lead Professional Development Phase Coach – subject to EFL Academy licence being granted.

A club statement read: “The club is happy to provide an update with regards to the EFL Academy licence application.

“Work has been ongoing behind the scenes to continue to put in place the necessary plans and structures to enable to club to be granted a Category 4 Academy.

"The process is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

“As such, the club has appointed Ian McGuckin in the role of Lead Professional Development Phase Coach (subject to EFL Academy licence being granted).

"In recent years, Ian has played a key role in the development of the youth and education programme in partnership with Hartlepool College for Further Education - a programme which the club remain committed to as a vital development pathway and which will remain in place in the forthcoming seasons.

“In addition, the club is pleased to announce we are recruiting for an Academy Manager role.

"The Academy Manager will lead on all aspects of running the club’s Academy.

"The role is an essential part of the club’s plans and the successful applicant will work closely with the senior club management and oversee the Academy structure.

"The role will be appointed as soon as possible (subject to EFL Academy licence being granted), with deadline for applications being Sunday 22nd June.