Hartlepool United suffered a season to forget as they were relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)Hartlepool United suffered a season to forget as they were relegated from the Football League. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)
Hartlepool United review photo gallery: Seven highs, eight lows and four what if moments for Pools in 2022-23

It was a season to forget for Hartlepool United but there were one or two moments of joy.

By Joe Ramage
Published 21st May 2023, 10:00 BST

Despite Hartlepool suffering relegation back to the National League there were some moments, in isolation, which were enjoyable for supporters.

And while there were plenty of low points throughout the campaign there were also one or two ‘what if’ moments for the club where things might have gone differently.

Here we consider seven highs, eight lows and four ‘what if’ moments of the season:

Hartlepool secured their first league win of the season at the 12th time of asking against Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. High - First Win

Hartlepool secured their first league win of the season at the 12th time of asking against Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Callum Cooke's stunning free kick gave Hartlepool United victory over Rochdale on Boxing Day and their first back-to-back successes of the season. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

2. High - Boxing Day success

Callum Cooke's stunning free kick gave Hartlepool United victory over Rochdale on Boxing Day and their first back-to-back successes of the season. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese

Hartlepool United's January transfer deadline day showed signs of promise after new signing Dan Dodds scored the winner at Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

3. High - Deadline Day Promise

Hartlepool United's January transfer deadline day showed signs of promise after new signing Dan Dodds scored the winner at Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher

Hartlepool's fighting spirit was on show after Dan Kemp inspired a late comeback at AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

4. High - Never Say Die

Hartlepool's fighting spirit was on show after Dan Kemp inspired a late comeback at AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi

