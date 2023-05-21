It was a season to forget for Hartlepool United but there were one or two moments of joy.
Despite Hartlepool suffering relegation back to the National League there were some moments, in isolation, which were enjoyable for supporters.
And while there were plenty of low points throughout the campaign there were also one or two ‘what if’ moments for the club where things might have gone differently.
Here we consider seven highs, eight lows and four ‘what if’ moments of the season:
1. High - First Win
Hartlepool secured their first league win of the season at the 12th time of asking against Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. High - Boxing Day success
Callum Cooke's stunning free kick gave Hartlepool United victory over Rochdale on Boxing Day and their first back-to-back successes of the season. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News) Photo: Mike Morese
3. High - Deadline Day Promise
Hartlepool United's January transfer deadline day showed signs of promise after new signing Dan Dodds scored the winner at Doncaster Rovers. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News ) Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. High - Never Say Die
Hartlepool's fighting spirit was on show after Dan Kemp inspired a late comeback at AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi