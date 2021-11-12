Hartlepool United rule Andy Woodman out as next manager with clear statement

Various reports circulated on Thursday that Woodman had agreed to take charge at The Suit Direct Stadium.

But Bromley addressed the speculation with a statement which confirmed that ‘no official approach has been made’ for Woodman, who remains ‘fully committed’ to Bromley.

In a one two blow, Pools then revealed to BBC Radio Tees Sport that no approach was made to Bromley for Woodman.

Andy Woodman has been heavily linked withthe Hartlepool United job. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“The club also confirm that no approach was made to Woodman individually, and the club have NO intention of making him the next Pools boss.”

With that twist, Pools had thrown water on the fire as it is now unclear who will become the next permanent manager at the club, but there has been plenty of interest in the role.

Antony Sweeney set to remain in caretaker charge for the upcoming matches.

