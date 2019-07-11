Hartlepool United seal key appointment as women net FIVE new signings
Hartlepool United have confirmed that Andy Steel has joined the club’s board – following an invitation from owner Raj Singh.
Steel, who is Vice Principal of Hartlepool College of Further Education, has joined the board in a voluntary role which will see him focusing on community and commercial matters.
And Singh feels the appointment of Steel – a lifelong supporter of the club – will prove to be a key one moving forward.
“I have said publicly in the past that we need to add strength to The Board,” said Singh, speaking to the club’s official website.
“In particular, I felt it was important to find somebody with Hartlepool connections as we continue to strengthen relationships within the town.
“Andy is a fan of the Club, a respected local figure and has great connections through his role with the College and through running the Business Forum over a number of years.
“He will help Mark Maguire and the commercial team as they look to continue the reconnection with businesses in the town and I know that he will approach his new role with enthusiasm and passion.”
Meanwhile, Hartlepool United Women have clinched five new signings ahead of the new campaign.
Pools will be among the favourites to win the NERWFL Premier Division this term, and have added left-back Faye Garside, goalkeeper Rebecca Lillystone, youngster Mary Henry, midfielder Becky Hanratty and the versatile Jessica McKenna.
Manager Jonathan Gibbon-Hayes remains confident of further additions before the new season begins in early August.