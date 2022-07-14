Hartlepool United secure new no.9 after announcing the signing of Josh Umerah from Wealdstone

That’s because Pools have confirmed the signing of Josh Umerah from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Umerah will wear the no.9 shirt next season after an impressive haul of 16 goals in the National League for Wealdstone last campaign.

Speaking after signing for the club, Umerah said: "I am delighted to sign for Hartlepool United. As soon as I heard about the interest and I spoke to the Manager, there was only one place I wanted to be.

"All I want to do is score goals and succeed for the team. I am excited to meet the fans and get started with the season just around the corner."

Boss Paul Hartley added: "Josh is a player we’ve been tracking since I came in. He offers that physical presence, he knows where the goal is. He links play up and we are excited to work with him."