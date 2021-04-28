Hartlepool United sell over 500 season tickets for 2021-22 campaign within first week of launch
Hartlepool United have sold over 500 season tickets for the 2021-22 season inside the first week of sales.
Since last Thursday, Pools fans have been able to secure early bird season tickets for next season at Victoria Park.
Tickets are priced at £325 for adults, £250 for concessions, £95 for under-16s, £50 for under-12s and under-5s and carers go free. A £50 discount is also available for existing 2020-21 adult season ticket holders and a £25 discount for concessions.
With early bird prices only running until May 14, Poolies have been quick to secure their seats at The Vic for next season with a return to the Football League a distinct possibility.
Within six days of going on sale, the club have already sold 500 season tickets and counting.
The ticket office is open at Victoria Park from 10am to 6pm on Wednesday and Friday and 10am to 4pm on Thursday.
Alternatively, fans can purchase season tickets online here.