Hartlepool United set to confirm first summer signings

Hartlepool United are believed to be closing in on several summer signings.

It's understood that Pools are set to unveil at least one new arrival before the weekend. New manager Simon Grayson, speaking to the official club website last week, said that Pools were hoping to welcome new signings "very soon" and that he and head of football Joe Monks were "in the process of signing quite a few players".

As it stands, Pools have just 11 players under contract and less than two months to go until the new National League season begins. Players are due at Durham University's Maiden Castle on Friday for testing, while pre-season training officially begins on Monday. The club have lost ground on their rivals in the wake of a challenging and controversial few months on and off the pitch and have a lot of work to do to assemble a competitive squad, especially given that both Grayson and owner Raj Singh have said that the play-offs are the aim next season.

Following the departure of long-serving defender David Ferguson on Wednesday, the Hartlepool Mail understands that Pools are now set to confirm their first summer signings before the weekend. One of those is expected to be former Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth and Bradford right-back Callum Johnson. The 28-year-old, who was born in Yarm and came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, has impressive Football League pedigree but has struggled with injuries of late.

Pools have also been linked with a move for Scunthorpe centre-half Maxim Kouogun, although it's understood several clubs are interested in the defender. Pools were rumoured to have tried to sign the 28-year-old in 2023. Kouogun is also considering the offer of a new deal at Scunthorpe; he featured 47 times last term as the Iron won promotion to the National League.

Perhaps inevitably, there has been speculation suggesting Pools are interested in the versatile Joe Grayson, the new manager's son. Grayson, who was on trial at Pools in 2023, has spent the last two seasons at Gateshead and remains under contract ahead of the new campaign. The likes of Danny Johnson, who left Walsall at the end of last season, and Hartlepool-born attacking-midfielder Harry Chapman have also been touted as potential targets.