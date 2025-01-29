"He'll be in the squad all being well. I'm not anticipating any last minute registration problems. I think that's virtually done.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence confirmed that Pools are set to complete a deal to sign Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

The 21-year-old, whose brother Lewis has made 33 appearances for Newcastle's first team, will become the club's third January signing, following in the footsteps of West Brom loanee Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who joined from Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee.

Pools have been linked with a move for the midfielder, who the veteran boss confirmed had been training with the club, for the last couple of weeks. While Lawrence's side are well-stocked in the engine room, with Nicky Featherstone, who drew level with Antony Sweeney as the club's third-highest appearance-maker of all-time after coming off the bench in Tuesday night's defeat to Barnet, Nathan Sheron, Jack Hunter, Greg Sloggett and Kieran Wallace all on the books, Pools look set to strengthen still further.

Although the club have a host of options in midfield, Tuesday night's disappointing performance against National League leaders Barnet laid bare some of their issues in the engine room. While the influential Featherstone was handed a well-deserved rest, the trio of Sheron, Hunter and Sloggett were outclassed by Barnet's Mark Shelton, who won promotion with Pools in 2021, Zak Brunt and Anthony Hartigan.

Lennie Lawrence confirmed that Pools are set to complete the signing of Newcastle midfielder Jamie Miley following Tuesday night's defeat to National League leaders Barnet. Picture by Scott Hepell/PA Wire.

Saturday's draw with 10-man Woking brought another issue to light. Although Pools tend to do well when asked to break up play and make themselves difficult to beat, there is perhaps a lack of creative spark in the middle third of the pitch. Miley, who made eight appearances for League Two strugglers Newport in the first half of the season, looks to be the man Lawrence hopes to revitalise his options in the engine room.

"I think that will be completed in time for the weekend," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He'll be in the squad all being well. I'm not anticipating any last minute registration problems. I think that's virtually done.

"He'll be in the squad for the weekend. We've seen quite a bit of him in training, he's a good, technical player.

"Obviously he's got to adapt to the physicality of this league but he's certainly got the talent and the ability. The likelihood is that it'll be completed and he'll be on the bench.

"As you would expect from Newcastle, he's a talented boy. He's a good, technical player. He's got lots of skill, vision and he can see a pass. It's the relentless physicality of this league that he's got to cope and adjust to.

"He'll undoubtedly get a chance to do that but he'll probably be a sub on Saturday."