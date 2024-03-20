Hartlepool United set to face a familiar foe as Pools prepare to take on an Eastleigh side that includes Chris Maguire
The veteran attacker was on target in midweek but couldn't prevent the Spitfires from falling to a 2-1 defeat against high-flying Barnet.
Poolies might well remember the 35-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 40 appearances this season, from an unusual episode when he was announced as a Pools player only for the PFA to reject the deal.
At the time, the Scotsman was embroiled in a betting scandal and ended up heading back north of the border to sign a short-term contract with Ayr five months later.
Since signing for Eastleigh in July, Maguire has been part of one of the league's most potent attacks with Saturday's hosts also able to call on Paul McCallum, who is the National League's top scorer with 30 goals.