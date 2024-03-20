Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran attacker was on target in midweek but couldn't prevent the Spitfires from falling to a 2-1 defeat against high-flying Barnet.

Poolies might well remember the 35-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 40 appearances this season, from an unusual episode when he was announced as a Pools player only for the PFA to reject the deal.

At the time, the Scotsman was embroiled in a betting scandal and ended up heading back north of the border to sign a short-term contract with Ayr five months later.

Pools are set to be reunited with Eastleigh's Chris Maguire following a bizarre spell in the North East in 2022