Hartlepool United set to host National League North side Brackley Town in FA Cup fourth qualifying round
Pools will host the National League North side on Saturday, October 12 as they bid to secure a place in the first round proper.
The Saints have reached the National League North play-offs in the last three seasons, losing in the final in both of the last two campaigns.
However, Gavin Cowan's side will need to improve if they're to finish in the top seven for the fourth time in succession after making an indifferent start to the new campaign.
The Northamptonshire outfit are currently 13th having won four, drawn one and lost four of their opening nine games.
Brackley have a proud history of success in cup competitions, winning the FA Trophy in 2018 and reaching the second round of the FA Cup in 2013, 2016 and 2020.
Pools have their own fond memories of English football's oldest competition having reached the fourth round in 2022, setting up a memorable trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.
That said, Pools have also been on the wrong end of some notable upsets, losing to Blyth Spartans in 2014.
Pools exited the competition at the fourth qualifying round last year after being well-beaten by National League North outfit Chester and will be keenly hoping for better this time around, knowing that victory at this stage will open up the possibility of a potential Football League scalp in the next round.
The two teams have only ever met once before, with Ryan Donaldson’s second half goal securing a narrow 1-0 win for Pools in the FA Cup back in 2019.
