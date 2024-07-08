Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United will take on Nottingham Forest B in their final pre-season game on Saturday, August 3rd.

A Pools XI got their pre-season campaign underway in earnest at the weekend as a side full of trialists and young players emphatically beat Northern League Division Two outfit FC Hartlepool 8-1.

Darren Sarll's side travel to West Auckland, who were beaten in the Northern League Division One play-off final last season, on Saturday 13th before taking on Scarborough in midweek and South Shields the following Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools host Sunderland under-21s on Saturday 27th and welcome National League North side Scunthorpe on Tuesday 30th.

Pools will host Nottingham Forest B on Saturday, August 3rd at Victoria Park.

Pools will now conclude their warm-up campaign with the visit of Nottingham Forest B before beginning their National League campaign on Saturday, August 10th.