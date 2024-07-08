Hartlepool United set to host Nottingham Forest B in final pre-season friendly
A Pools XI got their pre-season campaign underway in earnest at the weekend as a side full of trialists and young players emphatically beat Northern League Division Two outfit FC Hartlepool 8-1.
Darren Sarll's side travel to West Auckland, who were beaten in the Northern League Division One play-off final last season, on Saturday 13th before taking on Scarborough in midweek and South Shields the following Saturday.
Pools host Sunderland under-21s on Saturday 27th and welcome National League North side Scunthorpe on Tuesday 30th.
Pools will now conclude their warm-up campaign with the visit of Nottingham Forest B before beginning their National League campaign on Saturday, August 10th.
The National League fixtures are due to be released this Wednesday, July 10th at 1pm.
