Hartlepool United set to surpass last season's season ticket total
Hartlepool United have announced that they have surpassed the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales for the 2019-20 National League season.
Pools are only the third club in the fifth tier to have announced they’ve surpassed the impressive landmark with Wrexham and Chesterfield also doing so this week.
Lifelong supporter Sue Horton was the lucky fan who picked up the 2,000th ticket from the Super 6 Stadium on Friday afternoon. She was handed her landmark season ticket by Hartlepool United chief executive Mark Maguire.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It’s a milestone Pools have managed to pass one day earlier than they did last season with sales now expected to surpass last season’s total of 3,000 well in time for the start of the competitive season on August 3.
Hartlepool’s early bird offer runs until next Friday, two days after the National League fixture release on July 3.