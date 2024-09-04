Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have signed winger Roshaun Mathurin on loan from Crystal Palace until January.

The 20-year-old is held in high regard in South London following a successful campaign with the Palace under-21s, scoring 11 goals in 38 appearances.

Comfortable on either flank, the fleet-footed wideman caught the eye of Palace boss Oliver Glasner after scoring in a behind-closed-doors friendly last season and was called up to the first team squad, featuring on the bench in March's clash with Nottingham Forest.

The tricky winger has also spent time at both Chelsea and Spurs, impressing in their 2022/23 pre-season tour, and is now set to gain experience of senior football with Pools, who have been in dire need of some more width following an injury to Luke Charman.

Mathurin arrives following a successful season with Palace under-21s where he even caught the eye of first team boss Oliver Glasner. Picture by Crystal Palace Football Club

"I'm really pleased to join the club and I'm buzzing to get going here," Mathurin said.

"It's a new experience for myself but one I'm really looking forward to.

"I'm eager to get out on the pitch and play in front of the fans - I can't wait to excite them on a matchday."

Meanwhile, manager Darren Sarll added that he was delighted to welcome the highly-rated winger to his squad.

He said: "Firstly, with the manner in which Crystal Palace operate within their development programme, you can see why they are a leading organisation in homegrown player development.

"We thank them for assisting us in bringing Roshaun to Hartlepool United.

"He brings us great athleticism in wide positions that we've been short of since the injury to Luke Charman.

"His ability to dribble and create chances will be evident from the outset.

"He will, of course, need a period of acclimatisation to be optimal within our team organisation, but I'm looking forward to seeing him play.

"I hope we can give him a warm reception and welcome him to our football club - hopefully he has the best of experiences with us."