Hartlepool United have completed the signing of defender Billy Sass-Davies following a successful trial period.

The 24-year-old did enough to earn a deal during three pre-season appearances, scoring in the win against South Shields.

He impressed supporters with his calmness and composure on the ball but found Sarll, who he has played under twice before at Yeovil and Woking, harder to please, with the new Pools boss suggesting it took him some time to reach the levels he desired.

The former Wales under-21 international missed the midweek win over Scunthorpe while he mulled over a deal and has since agreed to become Sarll's sixth summer signing, providing much-needed cover and competition in defence.

Capable in possession and with plenty of potential, Sass-Davies has spent the last eight years contracted to Crewe, making 48 league appearances for the Railwaymen while also heading out on loan a staggering 10 times.

Sarll signed him at both Yeovil and Woking, while he gained further National League experience last season at Boreham Wood, scoring four times in 37 games but proving unable to prevent the Hertfordshire outfit from relegation.

Having put pen to paper on a deal in the North East, Sass-Davies is hoping his relationship with Sarll will help him thrive at Victoria Park,

"I'm delighted to be here - it's a massive club," he said.

"I've really enjoyed my time on trial over the last two weeks and I'm pleased to have been offered a contract.

"I'm confident going into the season. It's the third time I've played under the gaffer so I understand the way that he wants us to play.

"It suits me both in and out of possession, and I can't wait to get going."

Sarll, meanwhile, who has often spoken of the importance he places on having a strong group of central defenders, thinks the new recruit's considerable National League experience should leave him well-placed to kick on at Pools.

He said: "Billy's period of assessment with us was very promising.

"He adapted quickly to the intensity and fitness capacity of other players.

"It of course helps that we have worked together previously and his experience in senior football is strong for his age.

"Billy provides great depth to a very important position. Not having the right central-defenders or, indeed, enough can be very precarious in any squad.

"I'm hoping that he has a successful and long-standing stay with us."