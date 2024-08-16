Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United have signed experienced defender Kieron Freeman on a short-term deal.

The 32-year-old, who made nine National League appearances for Oldham last season, bolsters manager Darren Sarll's defensive options ahead of this weekend's visit of Southend.

Freeman has played in all of England's top five divisions and is a Welsh international, making his one and only senior Wales appearance under Ryan Giggs.

Most comfortable at right-back, Freeman became the youngest player ever to play for all three professional Nottinghamshire clubs - Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Mansfield - and has made almost 300 career appearances.

Experienced defender Kieron Freeman becomes Darren Sarll's eighth summer signing.

His most successful spell came at Sheffield United, where he spent five years and helped the Blades win the League One title in 2017, featuring in the PFA team of the season.

He was part of the Sheffield United squad that won promotion to the Premier League and made two appearances in the top flight, featuring in a defeat to Newcastle as well as a memorable win over Spurs.

Since he left Bramall Lane in January 2021, Freeman has had two spells at Portsmouth and spent time at Swindon, Swansea and, most recently, Oldham.

Freeman will wear the number 32 shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium - Pools confirmed a new stadium sponsorship deal earlier this afternoon - and will be available for tomorrow's game against Southend, subject to FA ratification.

"I'm really excited, it's nice to get it sorted and I've really enjoyed meeting the lads," Freeman said.

"I want to do the best I can and use my experience to help the squad."

"Hartlepool's always a good club to play against and seeing the training facilities today was fantastic so I can't wait to get started here.

"It's all about the team, not just individually about me.

"I want to play football and win games, and I need the team to do that."

Manager Darren Sarll added that Freeman's considerable experience convinced him to add the defender to the squad.

"Kieron’s experience was telling on this decision, the need for a full-back was evident and the fact that Kieron can come straight in with a decent pre-season behind him was crucial," he said.

"His career is littered with good clubs and his qualities allow us to fast track his preparation and involve him immediately.

"The belly of August is going to be our first test of the group's resilience and attributes, and Kieron allows us to manage the squad week-to-week as effectively as possible.

"I'm really pleased to have him with us."