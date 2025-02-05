Hartlepool United have signed versatile defender Jack Robinson.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old, who can play at either left-back or centre-half, left Carlisle on Monday. Robinson made 41 appearances for the Cumbrians and was part of the side that won promotion to League One. However, the Middlesbrough-born defender fell out of favour under Mike Williamson and was reduced to just six appearances this season as Carlisle battle against relegation from the Football League. During his time at Brunton Park, Robinson worked with Pools first team coach Gavin Skelton, who spent five years as assistant manager in Cumbria and played an important role in convincing him to put pen to paper on a deal at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Having joined Middlesbrough's academy aged 13, Robinson came through the ranks at the Riverside along with current Pools players Dan Dodds and Sam Folarin. He made one Championship appearance while on Teesside and also spent time on loan at Yeovil, playing 18 times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools have been on the hunt for cover and competition at left-back following the departure of Matthew Bondswell last month. David Ferguson, who has started in 28 of his side's 29 National League games so far this term, has been the club's only recognised left-back for large parts of the campaign. When the 30-year-old missed September's visit of Rochdale through suspension, Pools were forced to change shape, lining up in a 3-5-2 and deploying attacker Luke Charman at wing-back. Pools lost 3-0 and were booed off; Ferguson has started every game since.

Pools have signed versatile defender Jack Robinson following a spell with Carlisle, where he made 41 appearances and helped the Cumbrians win promotion to League One. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

While Ferguson, who struggled under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll and became something of a scapegoat among fans in the opening months of the campaign, has been far more consistent of late, the experienced defender has endured a challenging few weeks and scored an awkward-looking own goal against Woking. Pools fans have long been calling for some cover and competition at full-back, with Robinson arriving to push Ferguson and add to Anthony Limbrick's strength in depth.

Robinson, who will wear the number 26 shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium, is eligible for this weekend's trip to in-form Sutton.

"I'm delighted to be here. It's been around a month since I first heard of Hartlepool's interest and I'm really excited to have everything sorted," Robinson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spoke to Gavin (Skelton) a lot, he told me how much of a great club Hartlepool is. It's an opportunity for me to come in and hopefully play some games, I'm looking forward to it."

Head coach Anthony Limbrick, who has taken over from Lennie Lawrence after the veteran announced his decision to step aside in favour of the former Woking boss, admitted he was "delighted" after Robinson became the club's fourth signing in the last two weeks.

He said: "We're delighted to welcome Jack to the club. He's a left-back who will provide great competition in that area of the pitch, but he's also versatile and can play in other areas.

"He's at a good age where he's still young and can develop but he's got a lot of experience, including a promotion into League One. He knows a few players already and will be able to settle in well. We're pleased to have him onboard."