Hartlepool United sign versatile forward Reyes Cleary on loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion
Pools have been in need of reinforcements in forward areas following injuries to influential pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini last week.
In their absence, Pools looked a little light in the final third during Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with National League strugglers Wealdstone, prompting manager Lennie Lawrence to reveal that "funds have been made available" to strengthen the squad.
Cleary, who can play across the front line, arrives at the Prestige Group Stadium having spent the first half of the season with League Two leaders Walsall.
The 20-year-old found opportunities hard to come by in the West Midlands and made just seven appearances in all competitions, scoring in November's win over Shrewsbury in the Football League Trophy.
Even so, the attacker looks to have plenty of promise and has been prolific for West Brom at youth level, scoring 16 goals in 12 games in the 2022/23 Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign.
Cleary has also been capped twice by England at under-19 level and is held in high regard at The Hawthorns, where he signed a contract extension last summer.
The versatile attacker, who has made seven senior appearances at West Brom, playing twice in the Championship, is available for this weekend's visit of in-form Woking.
"I'm very pleased to be here," he said.
"As soon as I heard of Hartlepool's interest, I wanted to get the deal over the line.
"It's a big club with an exciting challenge ahead and for myself it's a new opportunity to work hard and hopefully play some games.
"I'm really looking forward to getting started here. We've got a big week ahead with some tough games, but it's an exciting challenge to get stuck into."
Meanwhile, manager Lennie Lawrence added: "We're pleased to sign Reyes on loan and we look forward to him adding to our attacking options.
"We have watched him a lot playing for West Brom and he can provide dangerous attacking threat from wide areas, which is massively important following our recent injuries.
"Our recruitment team have worked extremely hard and we're expecting another addition imminently. I'd like to thank the chairman for his support in looking to provide a boost to the squad as we head towards the business end of the season."
