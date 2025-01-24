"As soon as I heard of Hartlepool's interest, I wanted to get the deal over the line.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United have signed attacker Reyes Cleary on loan from West Bromwich Albion, the club have confirmed.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools have been in need of reinforcements in forward areas following injuries to influential pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini last week.

In their absence, Pools looked a little light in the final third during Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with National League strugglers Wealdstone, prompting manager Lennie Lawrence to reveal that "funds have been made available" to strengthen the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleary, who can play across the front line, arrives at the Prestige Group Stadium having spent the first half of the season with League Two leaders Walsall.

Versatile attacker Reyes Cleary, who spent the first half of the season at League Two leaders Walsall, has signed for Pools on loan from Championship promotion-chasers West Brom. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

The 20-year-old found opportunities hard to come by in the West Midlands and made just seven appearances in all competitions, scoring in November's win over Shrewsbury in the Football League Trophy.

Even so, the attacker looks to have plenty of promise and has been prolific for West Brom at youth level, scoring 16 goals in 12 games in the 2022/23 Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign.

Cleary has also been capped twice by England at under-19 level and is held in high regard at The Hawthorns, where he signed a contract extension last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile attacker, who has made seven senior appearances at West Brom, playing twice in the Championship, is available for this weekend's visit of in-form Woking.

"I'm very pleased to be here," he said.

"As soon as I heard of Hartlepool's interest, I wanted to get the deal over the line.

"It's a big club with an exciting challenge ahead and for myself it's a new opportunity to work hard and hopefully play some games.

"I'm really looking forward to getting started here. We've got a big week ahead with some tough games, but it's an exciting challenge to get stuck into."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, manager Lennie Lawrence added: "We're pleased to sign Reyes on loan and we look forward to him adding to our attacking options.

"We have watched him a lot playing for West Brom and he can provide dangerous attacking threat from wide areas, which is massively important following our recent injuries.

"Our recruitment team have worked extremely hard and we're expecting another addition imminently. I'd like to thank the chairman for his support in looking to provide a boost to the squad as we head towards the business end of the season."