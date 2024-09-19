Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have signed versatile teenager Nathan Asiimwe on a short-term loan deal from League One side Charlton Athletic.

The 19-year-old, who can play at full-back, wing-back or out wide, arrives at the Prestige Group Stadium after Louis Stephenson was sent out on loan to Blyth Spartans while the future of Kieron Freeman, who had been deputising in defence, remains uncertain after he picked up an injury just a day before his current deal expired.

Asiimwe, who was called into the Uganda squad for the first time in March, already has plenty of first team experience at Charlton, amassing 26 appearances, and even featured from the bench in Tuesday night's Football League Trophy win over Cambridge.

The energetic defender is held in high regard in South-East London but has found his opportunities limited this season as the Addicks, who are currently third in League One, bid to return to the Championship.

The teenage defender can play in a variety of positions and already boasts considerable League One experience.

With two years still remaining on his contract at the Valley, Assimwe was determined to secure a loan move to allow him to continue his development and force his way back in first team contention under Nathan Jones.

And with Pools all of a sudden a bit light in full-back areas, a move to the North East made perfect sense as Asiimwe looks to provide cover and competition for Dan Dodds, who only returned from injury last week, and David Ferguson.

Asiimwe is set to go straight into manager Darren Sarll's squad for this weekend's visit of Dagenham and Redbridge and admitted he can't wait to get going.

"I'm very pleased," he said.

"It's been something that's been in the works for quite a while now.

"It's great that the first two games are at home, it makes it easier for me to settle in.

"Hopefully the fans can turn out in their numbers and I'm looking forward to meeting them."

Manager Darren Sarll added that Asiimwe's athleticism made him a perfect fit for Pools and hailed the help of his close friend Andy Scott, Chalrlton's technical director, as well as Asiimwe's agent in getting the deal done.

He said: "Nathan has been a long time coming.

"We thank Andy Scott, Charlton Athletic and Nathan's representative for being really patient and accommodating.

"In Nathan, we have another fantastic athlete who again shows that we are trying to learn as the games unfold.

"In the absence of Luke Charman, the ability to replenish the width in the team was a challenge and with Nathan we have cover for both flanks and even full-back positions.

"I expect with Nathan's League One experience and his hunger and desire to break back into Charlton’s first team, we will be the recipient of a very good player."