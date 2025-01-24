Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United have signed winger Sam Folarin from Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee.

Following injuries to influential pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini, Pools have moved to bolster their attacking options with the signings of Reyes Cleary, who arrives on loan from West Brom, and Folarin.

Folarin has spent the last two-and-a-half years at League Two side Harrogate, scoring 15 goals in 87 appearances.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to the North East having signed for Middlesborugh in the summer of 2020. The lively wideman went on to spend two years at the Riverside, playing alongside Pools defender Dan Dodds and featuring four times for the first team, scoring against Brentford in the FA Cup.

Winger Sam Folarin signs for Pools having spent the last two-and-a-half years with Harrogate, where he scored 15 goals in 87 games. Picture by Hartlepool United Football Club.

The London-born winger, who developed at non-league sides Wandsworth Town and Tooting and Mitcham United, spent four months on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South, playing seven times.

Folarin, whose arrival will be seen as a much-needed attacking reinforcement, should be eligible for this weekend's visit of Woking, subject to FA and National League approval.

"I'm very excited to be here and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"It's a very good fanbase, I can remember from playing here how hostile it was, so I'm looking forward to having that support behind me.

"I want to stake a claim here, show what I can do, and help the team move up the table."

Meanwhile, manager Lennie Lawrence suggested Pools had fended off "big competition" to secure Folarin's signature.

He said: "We're delighted to have Sam joining us.

"He's a fast, direct wide forward with Football League experience.

"He will hopefully prove to be a valuable addition to the squad and provide us with more attacking options in dangerous areas.

"I'd like to thank the chairman and Joe Monks for their hard work in getting Sam over the line as there's been big competition for his services.

"Hopefully he enjoys a long and successful time at the club."