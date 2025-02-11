Hartlepool United have completed the signing of goalkeeper Owen Foster on a short-term loan deal from Championship side Hull City.

The 20-year-old arrives to provide cover and competition for Adam Smith and Joel Dixon, who returned to the squad last week having missed five months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, following the departure of Brad Young, who was recalled from his loan by parent club Leicester at the beginning of February. Dixon has suffered a minor setback in his recovery, although it is not believed to be serious.

Foster arrives having spent the last two years developing with Hull's under-21 side. The promising stopper signed for the Tigers in the summer of 2023 after breaking through at Scunthorpe, where he won back-to-back young player of the season awards. Foster made his senior debut for the Iron against Pools in April 2022 and went on to make 11 appearances in the National League the following season.

Foster spent time on loan at National League North side Chorley last term and arrives as Pools prepare to entertain Tamworth on Tuesday evening. He will wear the number 31 shirt at the Prestige Group Stadium.

"I'm pleased to join the club, it's an exciting challenge for me to come up here and enter a new dressing room," Foster said.

"I know a lot about Hartlepool already having made my senior debut against them two years ago for Scunthorpe. I remember the fans travelled really well that day so it's exciting to be a part of that now. I'm looking forward to the experience ahead."

Meanwhile, head coach Anthony Limbrick was delighted to have strengthened his goalkeeping department following the departure of Brad Young.

He said: "We're very happy to bring Owen to the club and we thank Hull City for their support in enabling the deal to be done.

"Since we were made aware that Brad Young would be returning to Leicester, the recruitment department have been working hard to find the right person to come in and provide good competition for Adam Smith. Owen has enjoyed great experience so far in his career, having done well at Scunthorpe and earning himself a move to Hull. We look forward to working with him."