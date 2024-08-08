Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall feels he and his fellow defenders are well-suited to Darren Sarll's style.

Together with Tom Parkes, another January arrival, Waterfall made a considerable difference to the Pools defence in the second half of last season, helping his new side keep three successive clean sheets.

The 34-year-old, who has skippered both Lincoln and Grimsby to National League promotion, was appointed Pools captain last month.

Darren Sarll, who is set to take charge of his first competitive game this weekend when Pools begin their National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil, one of his former sides, is renowned for setting his side up to defend aggressively, on the front foot and high up the pitch.

Waterfall is relishing the prospect of defending higher up the pitch this season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Waterfall and Parkes appear well-suited to the manager's footballing philosophy although sections of supporters have been concerned about the prospect of the two veterans holding a high line.

However, Waterfall insists that the back line will not be caught out over the top and is confident that Sarll's approach is a perfect fit for Pools.

"We are slightly higher," he said.

"Again, I think the manager wanted to, early on, hammer home his thoughts about how he wanted us to play.

"We probably exaggerated it a little bit at times and went from one extreme to the other. I'm sure it'll settle down.

"We're definitely on the front foot, we're definitely higher than last season and we're definitely engaging higher up the pitch.

"We're looking to press and get after teams, and I think it suits us really well."