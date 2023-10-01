Hartlepool United slump to third successive 2-0 home defeat as Dorking Wanderers net twice in second half

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was little to choose between the sides in a nip-and-tuck first half although Pools goalkeeper Pete Jameson had to be alert to tip away Dan Gallagher’s header from a corner.

George Francomb did well to scramble clear for the visitors at the beginning of the second half before turning provider for the opener when his corner was headed home at the back post by Jason Prior in the 63rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe thought he had levelled but his tap-in was chalked off for offside before Tom Blair sealed the points for Dorking after drilling low across Jameson in the 87th minute.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United manager John Askey saw his side lose 2-0 at home for the third game in a row.

The 2-0 scoreline follows identical reverses at home to Woking and Solihull Moors.

Saturday’s result also saw Pools drop out of the Vanarama National League play-off zone on goal difference to ninth.

John Askey’s side now play two sides beneath them in the table in a week when they travel to 18th place Boreham Wood on Wednesday before entertaining Eastleigh, currently in 13th place, on Saturday.