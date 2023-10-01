News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United slump to third successive 2-0 home defeat as Dorking Wanderers net twice in second half

Hartlepool United slumped to their third successive 2-0 home defeat after conceding two second-half goals against Dorking Wanderers.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Oct 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
There was little to choose between the sides in a nip-and-tuck first half although Pools goalkeeper Pete Jameson had to be alert to tip away Dan Gallagher’s header from a corner.

George Francomb did well to scramble clear for the visitors at the beginning of the second half before turning provider for the opener when his corner was headed home at the back post by Jason Prior in the 63rd minute.

Home striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe thought he had levelled but his tap-in was chalked off for offside before Tom Blair sealed the points for Dorking after drilling low across Jameson in the 87th minute.

Hartlepool United manager John Askey saw his side lose 2-0 at home for the third game in a row.Hartlepool United manager John Askey saw his side lose 2-0 at home for the third game in a row.
The 2-0 scoreline follows identical reverses at home to Woking and Solihull Moors.

Saturday’s result also saw Pools drop out of the Vanarama National League play-off zone on goal difference to ninth.

John Askey’s side now play two sides beneath them in the table in a week when they travel to 18th place Boreham Wood on Wednesday before entertaining Eastleigh, currently in 13th place, on Saturday.

