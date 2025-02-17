Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Featherstone admits the chance to learn from three different managers this season has been a valuable experience.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Featherstone, who will turn 37 in September, could well be set to continue as a player for at least one more season, the veteran is already planning for life after retirement. Featherstone, the club's third-highest appearance-maker of all-time, signed a player-coach role under outspoken former boss Darren Sarll last summer and was expected to play a limited role on the pitch this term. However, things haven't turned out as planned and Featherstone has remained a regular in the heart of the Pools midfield, making 30 appearances so far and starting in 18 of the last 19 games. The fact that Pools set about on a complete overhaul of their engine room over the summer yet Featherstone, who has been at the club for more than a decade, remains arguably their most influential midfielder is both a sign of the 36-year-old's impressive longevity as well as some underwhelming recruitment. While Nathan Sheron, who arrived from Oldham in July, has been a real success and one of his side's most consistent performers, Greg Sloggett and Jack Hunter have both failed to live up to expectations so far.

Featherstone's time at Pools has been among the most turbulent periods in the club's history. The midfielder was an integral part of the side that won promotion in 2021 but has also been relegated, scapegoated, written-off and was even released at the end of the 2022/23 season. The tumultuous 2024/25 campaign, then, won't have come as too much of a shock to the veteran. Pools went into the season with former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss Darren Sarll at the helm, replaced him with veteran Lennie Lawrence in October and have now handed the reins to Anthony Limbrick, the first Australian ever to take charge at the Prestige Group Stadium. While the startling turnover of managers - Pools have made 16 permanent appointments in the last decade - has made it almost impossible for the club to achieve sustained success, this season's changes have at least given Featherstone the chance to learn from three entirely different coaches.

"It's always tough having those constant changes," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone, who is in his 11th season with Pools and became the club's third-highest appearance-maker of all-time earlier this month, signed a player-coach contract last summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

"The good thing is that we've had Anthony (Limbrick) in and around the place for three months, so we knew what to expect and it hasn't been a dramatic change.

"In terms of my learning, it's been brilliant. I've worked under three totally different people, who have different methods and different ideas about how to get the best out of people. You take a few things from each of them, while trying to help them as much as I can."