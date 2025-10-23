Take a look through Transfermarkt's list of the National League's 10 most valuable players, featuring a Pools star.
1. George Evans, Hartlepool United - £350,000
The 20-year-old goalkeeper has made four appearances for Pools since arriving on loan from Millwall earlier this month and made a handful of Championship appearances for the Lions at the back end of last term. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Morecambe - £350,000
The Queens Park Rangers midfielder, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, has scored once in eight games for the Shrimps since arriving on loan in September. Photo: Harriet Lander
3. Maldini Kacurri, Morecambe - £300,000
The 20-year-old defender, who made his international debut for Albania last month, has featured seven times for the Lancashire side since signing on loan from Arsenal. Photo: Morecambe FC
4. Scott High, Solihull Moors - £300,000
The Barnet midfielder signed on loan for Solihull earlier this month having worked with Moors boss Chris Millington at Halifax last term, making 22 appearances as the Shaymen finished in the play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town