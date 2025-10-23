A Hartlepool United star has been named on a list of the National League's 10 most valuable players.placeholder image
A Hartlepool United star has been named on a list of the National League's 10 most valuable players.

Hartlepool United star named as one of National League's 10 most valuable players - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 13:11 BST
A Hartlepool United star has been named as one of the National League's 10 most valuable players, according to Transfermarkt.

Take a look through Transfermarkt's list of the National League's 10 most valuable players, featuring a Pools star.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has made four appearances for Pools since arriving on loan from Millwall earlier this month and made a handful of Championship appearances for the Lions at the back end of last term.

1. George Evans, Hartlepool United - £350,000

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has made four appearances for Pools since arriving on loan from Millwall earlier this month and made a handful of Championship appearances for the Lions at the back end of last term. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
The Queens Park Rangers midfielder, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, has scored once in eight games for the Shrimps since arriving on loan in September.

2. Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Morecambe - £350,000

The Queens Park Rangers midfielder, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, has scored once in eight games for the Shrimps since arriving on loan in September. Photo: Harriet Lander

Photo Sales
The 20-year-old defender, who made his international debut for Albania last month, has featured seven times for the Lancashire side since signing on loan from Arsenal.

3. Maldini Kacurri, Morecambe - £300,000

The 20-year-old defender, who made his international debut for Albania last month, has featured seven times for the Lancashire side since signing on loan from Arsenal. Photo: Morecambe FC

Photo Sales
The Barnet midfielder signed on loan for Solihull earlier this month having worked with Moors boss Chris Millington at Halifax last term, making 22 appearances as the Shaymen finished in the play-offs.

4. Scott High, Solihull Moors - £300,000

The Barnet midfielder signed on loan for Solihull earlier this month having worked with Moors boss Chris Millington at Halifax last term, making 22 appearances as the Shaymen finished in the play-offs. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice