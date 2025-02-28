Hartlepool United loanee Reyes Cleary is relishing the prospect of taking on title-chasing York City this weekend.

Pools have a chance to put a major dent in their rivals National League title hopes on Saturday when they welcome the Minstermen to the Prestige Group Stadium. Despite a disappointing run of results for Pools that has left them with little left to play for other than pride, a bumper crowd is expected on Saturday, while York sold out their allocation of tickets in next to no time. Barring a remarkable turnaround for Pools, who need to win almost all of their remaining matches to stand any chance of sneaking into the top seven, Saturday's encounter promises to be the most significant of their remaining 12 games.

The two sides share a lot of similarities. Both are former Football League clubs who have fallen on hard times of late and have found it difficult to get out of the fifth division; York have spent 11 of the last 20 seasons languishing in the Conference or the National League and even spent a miserable five campaigns in the National League North, while Pools have found themselves outside the Football League for five of the last seven years. However, there are growing concerns among Pools fans that the two teams are heading in opposite directions.

Having endured years of hardship and financial uncertainty, York now have some of the most ambitious, engaged and well-resourced owners in Julie-Anne and Matthew Uggla. The mother and son duo haven't got everything right and the Minstermen only narrowly avoided relegation last term while Matt, the more outspoken and tempestuous of the pair, has received considerable criticism for his rants on social media. However, the appointment of former Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood looks to have been an inspired one while summer recruitment has proved impressive. Ollie Pearce, the division's top scorer with 21 goals in 33 games, Joe Felix and Harrison Male, who had all played under Hinshelwood before in West Sussex, have been among the National League's best performers this season.

The winger is relishing the prospect of a bumper crowd as Pools prepare to host title-chasing York this weekend. Picture by Frank Reid.

The signing of frontman Josh Stones, who scored twice against Pools for Oldham last season, for a rumoured £350,000 in January suggests the gap between the two clubs is widening at a rate of knots. Of course, Pools fans want their club to live within their means, but it's hard not to feel a little envious of the success of their rivals along the A19.

While it might be difficult for Pools to compete with York over a 46-game season - indeed, the Minstermen are 24 points clear of Anthony Limbrick's side and put five past them in the reverse in November - there is a sense that anything is possible in a one-off game. While the pressure might be off Pools, who are stranded in mid-table, York have shown a few signs of nerves of late, dropping points in four of their last nine league games. With the gap between themselves and leaders Barnet, who face a tough trip to play-off chasing Oldham on Saturday, already standing at six points, Hinshelwood's side can ill-afford too many more slip-ups.

If Pools are to get one over on their rivals then they'll need West Bromwich Albion loanee Reyes Cleary to be at his best. The 20-year-old, who agreed to extend his stay at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the season earlier in the week, has been one of his side's best performers since arriving in January. The winger, who has established himself as a fan favourite in the North East, is relishing the prospect of taking on one of the biggest and best performing sides in the league.

"The fans have been amazing, it means a lot," he said.

"I'm looking forward to playing in such a big game, I want to test myself against a good side and we're hoping for a really good atmosphere.

"Especially before the game, I'm on the left-hand side and I run over straight in front of the fans and everyone's cheering. To see that before the game gives us such a lift and makes me want to give everything I have for the team."