Ben Killip returns from illness to start in goal for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

The fixture, which was originally scheduled for early February, was postponed due to Pools’ success in the FA Cup and now acts as a game in hand for Graeme Lee’s side.

And Lee will be hoping his side can bounce back from their weekend defeat at Northampton Town where they slipped to a 2-0 defeat.

There will be a familiar face at the Suit Direct Stadium as Rhys Oates gets set to face the club he helped gain promotion back to the Football League with last season.

But Oates will have to wait as he starts on the bench for Nigel Clough’s side along with Newcastle United loanee Matty Longstaff.

As for Pools, Lee kept faith with a back five at Sixfields Stadium but has opted to revert to a back four here this evening with Gary Liddle dropping out of the starting XI.

Liddle is replaced by Isaac Fletcher who moves into the midfield alongside Bryn Morris and Nicky Featherstone as Ben Killip returns in goal after his illness.

Joe Grey returns to the starting XI in attack in place of Tom Crawford.

Grey is part of a front three with Omar Bogle and Luke Molyneux who celebrates his 24th birthday.

Speaking on his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium, Molyneux insisted his side are out to avenge their 3-2 defeat in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day.

"We owe these one from when we played down there,” said Molyneux.

"We’ve already mentioned it. In training yesterday it came up so I’m looking forward to it.”

Pools XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Morris, Fletcher, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle

Subs: Bilokapic, Liddle, Ogle, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, White

