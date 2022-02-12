Hartlepool United are back in action at People's Pension Stadium as they take on Crawley Town. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side will be looking to build on an impressive victory over Barrow in midweek and seal back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

Pools will be hoping to claim their second away win of the season against a Crawley side who have won just four times on home soil this season.

And Lee has named an unchanged XI for the first time this afternoon.

Killip played a big role in securing Pools' victory in midweek over Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Sterry starts at right back as Graeme Lee keeps a back four. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Byrne continues with the captains armband. Picture by FRANK REID

Odusina continues his run in the starting XI. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Ferguson completes a back four for Pools this afternoon. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News)

Morris continues in midfield in place of Nicky Featherstone. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

White impressed on his home debut against Barrow in midweek. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Crawford completes a midfield three. Picture by FRANK REID

Grey starts for the second successive League Two game. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Bogle opened his Pools account in the win over Barrow. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)