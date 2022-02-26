Graeme Lee’s side are looking to make it nine unbeaten as they take on a Walsall side set for their first home game under new manager Michael Flynn.

Pools came from behind in midweek as they saw off Colchester United to move within six points of the play-off places.

But Lee’s side are feeling the impact of a heavy fixture schedule with Zaine Francis-Angol and Luke Molyneux both being forced off in the win at Colchester.

They added to defenders Jamie Sterry and Reagan Ogle along with midfielder Bryn Morris and forward Joe Grey who all missed out.

Lee was hopeful at least three of those absentees would be in contention this afternoon against Walsall and that has proved to be the case as the Pools boss makes three changes to his side.

Neill Byrne misses out through suspension while Francis-Angol and Mark Shelton also miss out.

1. Ben Killip Killip is in goal for Pools at the Banks's Stadium. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry returns from a thigh injury to start against Walsall. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Gary Liddle Liddle starts in place of the suspended Neill Byrne (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales

4. Timi Odusina Odusina continues his run of games following his impressive form. (Credit: Federico Maranesi | MI News) Photo: Federico Maranesi Photo Sales