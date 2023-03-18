John Askey continues the search for his first win in charge of Hartlepool after three successive draws but faces a difficult test against a promotion chasing Bantams side.

Askey has been pleased with the improvement he has seen in his side since taking over but knows they will need to start turning those draws into wins if they are to survive the drop this season.

And, in front of what is expected to be a big Hartlepool following this afternoon, Askey makes one change from the team who were held by Northampton Town a week ago as Dan Dodds starts for the first time in a month since the 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Dan Dodds returns for Hartlepool United to face Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dodds has been missing with a groin injury, with initial fears his season could have been over, before returning from the bench as a late substitute last weekend.

And Askey now feels confident enough in the former Middlesbrough man’s fitness to hand him a place back in the starting line-up as he replaces Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran.

Dodds joins Euan Murray and Edon Pruti in the centre of defence with the only other change coming on the bench as Jack Hamilton returns from a slight thigh issue to replace Wes McDonald.

A win for Hartlepool could, temporarily, move them four points clear of Crawley Town ahead of their fixture with AFC Wimbledon later this afternoon.

And here is how Pools line-up:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson ©, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah

