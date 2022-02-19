Graeme Lee’s side are looking for a fourth straight win in League Two against promotion chasing Sutton.

Pools were victorious over Tranmere Rovers in midweek but Lee had hinted he may be forced into changes this afternoon which has proved to be the case.

Lee makes three changes to the side who won in midweek with two enforced changes in defence and one in attack.

And here is how Pools line-up in full.

Ben Killip is looking for a third clean sheet in a row.

Reagan Ogle replaces the injured Jamie Sterry.

Neill Byrne continues in the Pools defence.

Timi Odusina was awarded man of the match against Tranmere Rovers.