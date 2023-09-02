Hartlepool United starting XI: Defender handed third Pools debut in Wealdstone clash
Hendrie returned to Hartlepool for a third spell on Friday after agreeing a season-long loan deal with John Askey’s side from Bradford City.
Hendrie arrived to fill the void left by Dan Dodds who will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in Hartlepool’s last home outing against AFC Fylde.
The 29-year-old starts in the third centre-back role as Askey makes three changes from the defeat at Chesterfield with Hendrie replacing midfielder Anthony Mancini – who is also set to miss the remainder of the season with a serious hamstring injury.
Hendrie’s inclusion in defence allows Kieran Wallace to start for the first time at the Suit Direct Stadium in midfield alongside Callum Cooke and Tom Crawford.
Askey has also made the decision to make a change in goal as Pete Jameson makes his Hartlepool debut in place of Joel Dixon as Pools continue to search for their first clean sheet under Askey.
The third change sees Brody Paterson come in for Alex Lacey who misses out after coming off with a calf problem at Chesterfield.
Paterson’s inclusion sees captain David Ferguson drop back into central defence with the Scotsman at left wing-back.
Joe Grey continues to get the nod up front alongside the in-form Emmanuel Dieseruvwe which means former Wealdstone man Josh Umerah remains on the bench – the 26-year-old scored 17 times for the Stones during the 2021-22 campaign.
And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Wealdstone: