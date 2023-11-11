Mitch Hancox will make his Hartlepool United debut as John Askey’s side return to National League action against Ebbsfleet United.

Hartlepool return from their two week break to host Ebbsfleet in desperate need of an uplift in form having lost their last three consecutive National League games.

And in an attempt to arrest their slide, boss Askey has handed a debut to new signing Hancox after the 29-year-old arrived on a short-term loan deal from York City.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Hancox was one of two acquisitions during Hartlepool’s two week break with Askey having also agreed a permanent deal with Nicky Featherstone until the end of the season after the midfielder’s month-long contract expired.

Mitch Hancox makes his Hartlepool United debut against Ebbsfleet United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Featherstone continues in midfield as a result in what also appears to be a change of shape from Askey as he starts with a back four.

Chris Wreh and Terrell Agyemang are both handed starts – Agyemang could be set to make his final appearance for the club with his short-term loan deal from Middlesbrough set to expire next week.

There are a number of notable changes on the bench with both Kieran Wallace and Callum Cooke fit enough to return to the squad – Josh Umerah and Luke Hendrie missing out through injury.

Josh Mazfari replaces loan goalkeeper Pete Jameson whilst Jake Hastie returns to the match day squad for the first time since early September when coming on as a substitute in the defeat to Oxford City.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Ebbsfleet:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Johnson, Onariase, Mattock, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Agyemang, Wreh, Hancox, Dieseruvwe