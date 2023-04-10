Sterry was forced off in Good Friday's win over Grimsby Town at half-time with what manager John Askey revealed as a groin problem.

Askey said the club were hopeful Sterry would only be missing for ‘days rather than weeks’ but the visit of Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium comes too soon for the former Newcastle United man.

Much like at Blundell Park, Askey looks to Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran in defence as Dan Dodds moves out to right-back.

Jamie Sterry misses Hartlepool United's Easter Monday clash with Stevenage. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Foran is the only change for Hartlepool from Friday’s 4-1 success but there is a significant return on the bench as midfielder Mohamad Sylla is back in the squad.

Sylla was left out of the squad to face Grimsby with Askey suggesting the Frenchman was not in the right mental state to compete.

Askey left the ball in Sylla’s court as to whether he would feature again this season, with the 29-year-old now back on the bench as Nicky Featherstone continues in midfield alongside hat-trick hero Dan Kemp.

Pools are looking for a third straight win as they welcome a promotion chasing Stevenage side.

Pools enter the game level on points with Crawley Town, who travel to Barrow this afternoon, with just one goal separating the two teams.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Dodds, Foran, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah