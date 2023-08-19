Chris Wreh starts against his former club as Hartlepool United face Southend United at Roots Hall.

John Askey’s side face Southend looking to build on their positive start to the season after back-to-back wins in the week.

Hartlepool have made the long trip to Essex for their second away game of the season after their defeat to Barnet on the opening weekend.

Pools and Southend are level on points following their first three games of the season.

And here is how Askey’s side line-up at Roots Hall:

Joel Dixon Dixon continues as Askey's No.1 at Roots Hall this afternoon.

Charlie Seaman Seaman starts in the right wing-back position for Pools.

Dan Dodds Dodds is one of three centre-backs for Hartlepool.

Emmanuel Onariase Onariase anchors the Pools defence against Southend.