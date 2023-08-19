News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Chris Wreh starts for Hartlepool United against his former club as John Askey's side face Southend United. Picture by FRANK REIDChris Wreh starts for Hartlepool United against his former club as John Askey's side face Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID
Chris Wreh starts for Hartlepool United against his former club as John Askey's side face Southend United. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United starting XI: Ex-Southend United forward starts against former club

Chris Wreh starts against his former club as Hartlepool United face Southend United at Roots Hall.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

John Askey’s side face Southend looking to build on their positive start to the season after back-to-back wins in the week.

Hartlepool have made the long trip to Essex for their second away game of the season after their defeat to Barnet on the opening weekend.

Pools and Southend are level on points following their first three games of the season.

And here is how Askey’s side line-up at Roots Hall:

Dixon continues as Askey's No.1 at Roots Hall this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon continues as Askey's No.1 at Roots Hall this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Seaman starts in the right wing-back position for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Charlie Seaman

Seaman starts in the right wing-back position for Pools. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Dodds is one of three centre-backs for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds is one of three centre-backs for Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Onariase anchors the Pools defence against Southend. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase anchors the Pools defence against Southend. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SouthendEssex