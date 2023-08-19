Hartlepool United starting XI: Ex-Southend United forward starts against former club
Chris Wreh starts against his former club as Hartlepool United face Southend United at Roots Hall.
By Joe Ramage
Published 19th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
John Askey’s side face Southend looking to build on their positive start to the season after back-to-back wins in the week.
Hartlepool have made the long trip to Essex for their second away game of the season after their defeat to Barnet on the opening weekend.
Pools and Southend are level on points following their first three games of the season.
And here is how Askey’s side line-up at Roots Hall:
