Hartlepool United starting XI: Jamie Sterry is one of two changes for John Askey's side to face Salford City
John Askey has made two changes to his Hartlepool United starting XI to face Salford City as captain Nicky Featherstone drops out.
Featherstone made his return to the starting line-up over the Easter weekend following an issue with midfielder Mohamad Sylla whereby the Frenchman was left out by Askey.
Sylla returned to the starting XI alongside Featherstone in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newport County and gets the nod over the Hartlepool captain at the Peninsula Stadium.
Featherstone is replaced by the returning Jamie Sterry who is fit again from a groin injury picked up in the win over Grimsby Town.
Askey's second change is enforced as centre-back Euan Murray misses out following his injury picked up at Rodney Parade.
Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran replaces the Scotsman as Askey reverts back to three centre-backs and wing-backs after his first defeat as manager.
On the bench Matt Dolan returns after being ineligible to feature against Newport with the 30-year-old having also been dealing with a thigh injury in recent weeks.
And this is how Pools line-up in full to face Salford: