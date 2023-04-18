Featherstone made his return to the starting line-up over the Easter weekend following an issue with midfielder Mohamad Sylla whereby the Frenchman was left out by Askey.

Sylla returned to the starting XI alongside Featherstone in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newport County and gets the nod over the Hartlepool captain at the Peninsula Stadium.

Featherstone is replaced by the returning Jamie Sterry who is fit again from a groin injury picked up in the win over Grimsby Town.

Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United to face Salford City. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey's second change is enforced as centre-back Euan Murray misses out following his injury picked up at Rodney Parade.

Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran replaces the Scotsman as Askey reverts back to three centre-backs and wing-backs after his first defeat as manager.

On the bench Matt Dolan returns after being ineligible to feature against Newport with the 30-year-old having also been dealing with a thigh injury in recent weeks.

And this is how Pools line-up in full to face Salford:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Foran, Pruti, Ferguson, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah