News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
1 hour ago Six injured in dog attack outside primary school
2 hours ago Family pays tribute to dog walker found dead in Snowdonia
5 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
6 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
9 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK

Hartlepool United starting XI: Jamie Sterry is one of two changes for John Askey's side to face Salford City

John Askey has made two changes to his Hartlepool United starting XI to face Salford City as captain Nicky Featherstone drops out.

By Joe Ramage
Published 18th Apr 2023, 18:48 BST- 1 min read

Featherstone made his return to the starting line-up over the Easter weekend following an issue with midfielder Mohamad Sylla whereby the Frenchman was left out by Askey.

Sylla returned to the starting XI alongside Featherstone in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Newport County and gets the nod over the Hartlepool captain at the Peninsula Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Featherstone is replaced by the returning Jamie Sterry who is fit again from a groin injury picked up in the win over Grimsby Town.

Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United to face Salford City. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United to face Salford City. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Jamie Sterry returns for Hartlepool United to face Salford City. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Most Popular

Askey's second change is enforced as centre-back Euan Murray misses out following his injury picked up at Rodney Parade.

Arsenal loanee Taylor Foran replaces the Scotsman as Askey reverts back to three centre-backs and wing-backs after his first defeat as manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the bench Matt Dolan returns after being ineligible to feature against Newport with the 30-year-old having also been dealing with a thigh injury in recent weeks.

And this is how Pools line-up in full to face Salford:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Foran, Pruti, Ferguson, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah

Subs: Killip, Dolan, Featherstone, Finney Crawford, McDonald, Hamilton