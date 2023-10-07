Hartlepool United starting XI: Joe Grey returns for John Askey's side to face Eastleigh
Askey makes one change from the team who suffered a late defeat against Boreham Wood in midweek as Grey replaces midfielder Oliver Finney.
Finney was taken off at Meadow Park with an injury and has been left on the bench as a result with Grey coming in.
Nicky Featherstone makes consecutive starts following his return to the club earlier in the week with Tom Crawford fit enough to keep his space in the starting XI having also picked up a knock in the week.
Grey forms part of a front three with Josh Umerah and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe also starting for Askey’s side.
Chris Maguire, who signed for Hartlepool last year, starts for Eastleigh following his summer switch to the Silverlake Stadium.
And here is how Pools line-up in full: