Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Askey makes one change from the team who suffered a late defeat against Boreham Wood in midweek as Grey replaces midfielder Oliver Finney.

Finney was taken off at Meadow Park with an injury and has been left on the bench as a result with Grey coming in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Featherstone makes consecutive starts following his return to the club earlier in the week with Tom Crawford fit enough to keep his space in the starting XI having also picked up a knock in the week.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Grey returns to the Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Eastleigh.

Grey forms part of a front three with Josh Umerah and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe also starting for Askey’s side.

Chris Maguire, who signed for Hartlepool last year, starts for Eastleigh following his summer switch to the Silverlake Stadium.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Jameson, Hendrie, Johnson, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Featherstone, Crawford, Grey, Umerah, Dieseruvwe