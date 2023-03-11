Askey takes charge of Hartlepool for the third time having gained a point in each of his first two games in charge of the club.

Askey saw his side come from 3-1 down against Walsall last time here at the Suit Direct Stadium before being pegged back last week by Tranmere Rovers in a 1-1 draw following an improved performance.

But the Hartlepool boss has made no secret as to the need for Hartlepool to start turning those draws into wins – starting with today’s meeting with the Cobblers.

Josh Umerah returns to John Askey's squad as Hartlepool United face Northampton Town at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Askey will be boosted by the return of star striker Josh Umerah who starts for the first time since Askey’s appointment last month.

Umerah has been struggling with a knee injury – as well as suffering with illness last week, but returns to the Hartlepool side for the first time since the defeat to Newport County.

Umerah is the only change as he replaces Jack Hamilton while defender Dan Dodds is back in the match day squad on the bench for Askey’s side.

Callum Cooke keeps his place in the side after an impressive return to action against Tranmere with Euan Murray another who made a return at Prenton Park who keeps his spot.

The defender went off with a slight injury in the second half against Tranmere but is fit to face Northampton.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Northampton:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Foran, Murray, Pruti, Ferguson ©, Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah