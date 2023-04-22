John Askey has been granted his wish in still being in with an opportunity of survival heading into the meeting with Crawley as Hartlepool find themselves three points behind the Reds with just three games remaining.

Askey has been clear in his message that this is a must win fixture for his side with full-back David Ferguson declaring it as ‘do or die.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory for Pools would see them climb above Crawley on goal difference heading into the final two games of the season whereas a defeat would all but spell the end of Hartlepool’s two years back in the Football League.

Matt Dolan starts for Hartlepool United to face Crawley Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Askey will need to revive the kind of form he has seen from his players during his first eight games in charge with Hartlepool arriving into the fixture on the back of two straight defeats.

Pools were lacklustre in their 2-0 defeat at Newport County a week ago before repeating things on Tuesday against Salford as Crawley capitalised to move three points in front of Askey’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, with Pools expecting their iggest crowd of the season, Askey has made one change to his side as he turns to the more experienced Matt Dolan in the heart of defence in place of Arsenal lonee Taylor Foran who drops to the bench.

Dolan has been dealing with a thigh injury but makes his first start under Askey who sticks with three centre-backs.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Dodds, Dolan, Pruti, Ferguson (c), Sylla, Cooke, Kemp, Jennings, Umerah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad